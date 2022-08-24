Bill Belichick video wearing UFC belt from Dana White with massive smile goes viral

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has long been known for controlling his emotions. If you get a smile out of the man during a press conference, it’s almost like you witnessed a unicorn prancing across a meadow. Well on Wednesday, a video surfaced of Belichick wearing a UFC Championship belt walking around the UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas. Shockingly, he has the biggest smile you have ever seen on Belichick’s face.

Bill Belichick just won a UFC title #Patriots pic.twitter.com/YI9mqcjUZ9 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 24, 2022

UFC President Dana White is seen alongside Belichick wearing the belt before the edit where he turns toward the camera, raises his arms like a champ, with an ear-to-ear grin on his face. White grew up in New England and is known as a proud Patriots fans.

The New England Patriots have been participating in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders all week. After practice Wednesday, Belichick took his team to the UFC Headquarters.

Patriots fans might take some comfort in seeing Bill Belichick smiling. He might not do much of that during the season. The Patriots lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, ironically, to the Raiders. In his place, Belichick hired his former assistant, Matt Patricia, to run the offense. Patricia has been a defensive coordinator and head coach, but is not known for offense.

New England’s offense has reportedly struggled during training camp. All of it came to a head earlier in the week after the team had what was being called the worst practice yet for the offense Tuesday against the Raiders. Belichick and the Patriots are looking at potentially one of the more difficult seasons they’ve seen in a long time.