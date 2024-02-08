Will there be a Belichick on the Patriots staff this year?

Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick parted ways with the team after 24 seasons. His son Steve Belichick left the Patriots to join the Washington Huskies as defensive coordinator. That left New England on the brink of having no Belichick's on the coaching staff in 2024.

That will not be the case however as Bill's younger son, Brian Belichick, is staying with the Patriots under new head coach Jerod Mayo. Belichick has been with the Patriots for eight seasons, the last four as their safeties coach. It is unclear whether he'll remain in his position or move to another position.

The three Belichick's – father and two sons – coached together for seven seasons in New England. The trio won two Super Bowls together, while Steve and Bill won another one.

The Patriots are coming off consecutive losing seasons, which was the only time that occurred during the Belichick era. The championship expectations have been exhausted, for now, but Jerod Mayo will still be held to a high standard by Patriots fans.

It's unknown whether Brian Belichick had offers to coach elsewhere, but regardless he chose to stay with New England under Mayo. He'll be pushing a decade with the franchise after next season and should he do well in 2024, he will likely get to that 10-year plateau with the Patriots.

The head coaches usually get all the praise, with coordinators sometimes sharing the spotlight. Assistant coaches are the glue of the team and are integral parts of championship-winning franchises. No team knows that better than the New England Patriots with so many of Bill Belichick's assistants earning promotions at the college and pro levels.

Perhaps one of his sons will become a head coach someday, but for now, they remain as assistants with their respective teams.