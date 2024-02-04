Bill Belichick sent a heartfelt message thanking Patriots fans for their passionate support.

Bill Belichick has officially moved on from the New England Patriots after 24 years leading the way. He leaves behind the greatest dynasty in football and an unparalleled head coaching resumé. The last few years weren’t pretty but for the decades of success, there is plenty to look back on fondly.

To thank Patriots fans for their dedication and passion, Belichick took out a full page in the Boston Globe to send a farewell message.

Bill Belichick took out a page in today’s Boston Globe to thank Patriots fans everywhere for his 24 years with the team: pic.twitter.com/plamkB6rEQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 4, 2024

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders,” Belichick said in his message.

The former Patriots coach praised fans for their commitment to watching the team despite harsh weather and traveling to see them play all over the country and even outside of it. He described the six championship parades as “a two-way expression of gratitude and love” that featured unforgettable memories. Belichick even pointed to his fashion sense and snarky press conferences, joking that fans “enjoyed” or “just tolerated” them over the years.

“I loved coaching here,” Belichick wrote, “and, together, we experienced some amazing moments. THANK YOU ALL.”

Belichick is not likely to be coaching in 2o24, potentially opening the door for a broadcaster gig. The Patriots have a lot of work to do as they try to become a playoff contender again. Moving on from Belichick is a monumental change that may not be a smooth transition. As it happens, the two sides at least have endless fond memories to look back on.

Before Belichick, the Patriots had very little going for them. Outside of an appearance in the Super Bowl where they got shellacked by the '85 Chicago Bears, the franchise was not winning at a high level. Starting in 2000, with a coach who had decided to ditch one of their division rivals, New England accomplished nearly everything a football team could have under The Hoodie's reign. His six Super Bowls and 31 playoff wins tower above all other coaches in NFL history

As the Patriots turn to new head coach Jerod Mayo, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with New England, Bill Belichick's influence will be felt forever in Foxborough.