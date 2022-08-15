Bill Belichick’s curious take on Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation

The New England Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation has been a big concern throughout the offseason and training camp; unfortunately, it seems head coach Bill Belichick still has no answer on who will take over the said duty.

Since Josh McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, the Patriots have yet to name an offensive coordinator. They have also not decided on their offensive play-caller, which has raised a lot of questions about their future and the path they are taking.

In their first preseason game against the New York Giants, offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge took turns calling the plays. It’s the first time the two had such role, with Patricia serving as a defensive coordinator for the Pats from 2012 to 2017 and Judge running special teams before.

Now, when asked about the Patriots’ play-calling job, he emphasized that it’s not a competition. However, he also kept things cryptic when describing the situation and noted that it’s much more complicated than what fans and the media think.

“I appreciate the question, I really do. I know how interested you are in that subject and I’d love to be able to shed a little more light on it, but, honestly, it’s a much longer conversation,” Belichick explained, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

The Patriots are naturally reorganizing their offense after the departure of Josh McDaniels, so it’s only natural that Bill Belichick doesn’t have all the answers right now. They are still going through the process and figuring things out.

Not to mention that the collaborative approach in the preseason seems like a good idea since it could give them valuable information on how to best approach their offensive situation.

Nonetheless, the concerns of fans are valid as well. For a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, resolving such issues quickly is a must for them to focus on the bigger task at hand.

Fans can only be patient for now as the Patriots navigate their offensive hurdles. Hopefully, it won’t be a major issue when it comes to the production of players on the field.