While former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has kept ties with his first NFL team, he has a new football interest these days. Still, the Patriots recently announced when Brady’s statue will be unveiled.

The event will take place this summer, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

Mark your calendars: The #Patriots will unveil their Tom Brady statue on Aug. 8 prior to their preseason game against the #Commanders.

Tom Brady's statue will be a big one

The bronze statue will stand 12 feet tall, a nod to Brady’s famous number with the team. And it will be placed outside the entrance to Gillette Stadium, according to 985thesportshub.com.

Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories. He then moved on to Tampa Bay and earned a seventh trophy.

These days, Brady is trying his hand as the lead color analyst for Fox Sports. That career hasn’t gone as smoothly as his playing career, at least not yet, according to awfulannouncing.com.

Shannon Sharpe said Brady can get better.

“All we ask is that you don’t make excuses (for quarterbacks),” Sharpe said, per Awful Announcing. “If Patrick Mahomes made a bad throw, say, ‘Patrick Mahomes made a bad throw.’ That’s all. I mean, he’s human.

“Michael Jordan took some bad shots. Didn’t play well. It’s right to say that that happened. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes — it does not matter. If a guy doesn’t play well, it’s your obligation, because you know what the casual fan at home doesn’t know.”

Sharpe said fans want Brady to bring the same edge to the broadcast booth that he showed on the football field.

“I don’t think that’s asking much for the guys that’s calling the game,” Sharpe continued. “And I know it’s hard, because here’s the thing: you can’t be too critical when you’re in that position, because then they won’t do production meetings with you. So, you have to work a very fine line if you do play-by-play or you do color, which Tom does color.

“So, you have to walk that (line). ‘Yeah, that was a bad throw. That’s not like Patrick Mahomes.’ You know what I’m saying? You gotta couch it. ‘I know what he saw on that one. That’s not like Patrick. A guy that’s played and won as many Super Bowls as he has, and MVPs, that’s not like him, so give the defense credit on that.'”