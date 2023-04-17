Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the New England Patriots’ starting QB for 2023, Mac Jones seems confident about taking the job and even revealed his excitement to work with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Jones took a step back in his sophomore season with the Patriots, and it certainly didn’t help him that there was no true point person to call offensive plays for the team in 2022. Now that the team has O’Brien as offensive coordinator, Jones has high hopes he can recapture his old form and improve in the upcoming campaign.

“I think we’re all excited for this next year, and it just starts with putting your head down and going to work. We’ve got a great group of guys, and it’s all about how you come together as a team — players, coaches, everybody. So I’m excited to work with [O’Brien], and I know we all are, and it’s gonna be a great year. We’ve just gotta put the work in,” Jones said in an interview with Steve Burton of WBZ-TV as he visits the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mac Jones also doesn’t seem someone bothered by the recent starting QB drama within the Patriots. For those not in the know, head coach Bill Belichick has remained mum on who will take the starting job next season, only noting that “everybody will get a chance to play.”

Jones has also been involved in trade rumors as of late, though reports have since emerged denying those tallks.