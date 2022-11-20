Published November 20, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets with a thrilling finish, 10-3. In a game that featured 17 punts, the final punt of the game proved to be the difference. Patriots kick returner Marcus Jones took a Jets punt back 84 yards for the game-winning touchdown with just five seconds remaining. It was the longest punt return touchdown this season in the NFL.

During the game, both defenses dominated play. But the Patriots defense took it to another level, holding the Jets to 103 total yards.

Afterwards, Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise shared his thoughts on the performance.

“Complete domination. That’s what we wanted to do,” Wise said. Truer words have rarely ever been spoken. Zach Wilson completed just nine of 22 passes for 77 yards. Wilson was also the Jets leading rusher, going for 26 yards on the ground. However, the Jets defense played well and kept them in the game.

Patriots QB Mac Jones threw for 246 yards but was held out of the end zone. Neither offense scored a touchdown with Jones’ punt return being the difference in the game. It was the Patriots 14th consecutive victory over the Jets. The last loss came all the way back in 2015 when the Jets won 26-20 in overtime.

The win moved the Patriots ahead of the Jets both in the AFC East and wild card standings. Both teams are 6-4 with New England holding the tie-breaker via winning both head to head matchups. The schedule gets really difficult for the Patriots now. They play the Vikings and Bills the next two weeks before getting a two-week reprieve against the Cardinals and Raiders. Then New England finishes with games against the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills.