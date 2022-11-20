Published November 20, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New England Patriots topped the New York Jets in arguably the worst NFL game in recent memory. An offensive catastrophe from start to finish, Jets fans saw their hearts torn out as a last-second punt from Braden Mann was returned by Marcus Jones for a touchdown, securing the win for the Patriots.

After going 59 minutes and 34 seconds without a touchdown (the two teams were not even remotely close to finding the end zone), a special teams miracle, or disaster, depending on how you look at it, saw the Patriots emerge with a 10-3 victory.

The Patriots managed to continue their dominance over the Jets in absolutely bonkers fashion, extending their current stranglehold over their AFC rivals to 14 consecutive games. The Jets are winless against the Patriots since 2015, and it’s beginning to feel like they’ll always be the little brother to Bill Belichick’s squad. Even when things are looking positive for the Jets, the Patriots still get the better of them.

The Jets fall to a 6-4 on the year following the loss to New England, who are now responsible for 50 percent of the Jets’ losses on the season. The Patriots improved to 6-4 and jumped New York in the AFC East as a result.

Both the Jets and Patriots offenses were nothing short of abysmal, failing to even come close to finding an offensive touchdown. Just when it looked as if fans would be forced to sit through what would surely have been even less enthralling of an overtime period, Marcus Jones saved the day by housing the punt from Braden Mann and putting the game to a close and the fans out of their misery.