By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

A joint NFL-NFLPA review found no violation of concussion protocol after a hard hit against New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker in Week 14.

Parker caught a slant pass and took a hard hit against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago, which nearly made him drop the ball and resulted in him staggering on the field.

The Pats hurried to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball before the Cardinals could throw the challenge flag, but Parker remained on the field and no concussion spotter stopped play in order to remove him from the game despite the direct hit to the head.

An NFL-NFLPA review of the DeVante Parker situation found no violations of concussion protocol. Joint statement: pic.twitter.com/ohIvU656pg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2022

“The parties initiated the review because it appeared Mr. Parker may have been permitted to participate in the subsequent play without a concussion evaluation,” the joint statement read on Friday. “The parties have concluded that the Game Day Concussion Checklist was followed.”

The statement continued to explain that one of the spotters was engaged with the Patriots’ medical staff regarding a prior injury, while another “observed the play as it occurred, heard the broadcasters’ commentary in real time and immediately informed his colleague of the need to review the play for a potential head injury.”

The statement asserted that following the play, both spotters requested and reviewed the game film to confirm that Parker received an impact to the head and exhibited post-injury behavior, determining that a mandatory evaluation was necessary. The spotters advised the Patriots medical staff that Parker required a concussion evaluation after the Cardinals threw the challenge flag.

The review concluded by thanking Patriots’ Nelson Agholor for signalling to game officials to stop play so DeVante Parker could be evaluated.

Parker was not at all happy with the NFL’s handling of the hit after the game, taking to social media to voice his frustration: “Get on y’all’s f****n job NFL,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

He has not yet responded to the statement.