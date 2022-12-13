By Conor Roche · 2 min read

Maybe the most stunning moment in the New England Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night came in the first quarter on a relatively inconsequential play – at least with how it related to the final score.

When DeVante Parker caught a slant pass for a 10-yard gain, he took a hard hit from a Cardinals defensive back, which nearly made him drop the ball and get up from the ground looking wobbly. The Patriots rushed back to the line of scrimmage looking to get the ball snapped in time before the Cardinals could throw the challenge flag, but Parker still was on the field and looked shaken up after the hit to the head.

Arizona eventually challenged the play, but it appeared the concussion spotter never stopped play in order to remove Parker from the game despite him taking a hit to the head and him showing concussion-like symptoms.

Parker took to Instagram to voice his frustration with the league over how it handled his situation on Tuesday.

“Get on y’all’s f****n job NFL,” Parker wrote in an Instagram story.

DeVante Parker speaks out on the NFL’s handling of his head injury (and thanks Nelson Agholor for his help). pic.twitter.com/6iKAK0pYYk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 13, 2022

Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor was looking to draw attention to DeVante Parker’s condition when it looked like play was about to resume as if nothing happened. Parker thanked Agholor in the same Instagram story.

“Thankful my brother was aware of the situation, Nelson Agholor,” Parker added.

Parker left the game following the moment and didn’t return as he presumably entered the league’s concussion protocol.

A failure by the concussion spotter. DeVante Parker could not stand up straight after hitting the ground. Nelson Agholor took a knee and was flailing desperately to try to get the play stopped for Parker. pic.twitter.com/TtjfOqyEbH — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 13, 2022

The NFL and the NFLPA are reportedly reviewing how the situation with Parker played out on Monday. Agholor declined to comment on the play when asked by reporters following the game.

Parker isn’t the only Patriots receiver potentially dealing with a concussion. Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers suffered a concussion during the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills and missed Monday’s game.

In his first season with the Patriots, Parker has 25 receptions for 460 yards with a touchdown in 12 games. The Patriots have a shorter week because they played on Monday as they’ll face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.