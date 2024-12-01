The New England Patriots are looking to bounce back after they put together an ugly outing in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins. The good news is that their opponent in Week 13 is set to be a bit more beatable in the Indianapolis Colts, and their quarterback Drake Maye is expected to have one of his favorite targets in the passing game in Demario Douglas at his disposal.

Douglas has been one of the lone bright spots when it comes to the Patriots pass catching corps this season, but he's been dealing with an ankle injury as of late that threw his status for this clash against the Colts up in the air. However, he's expected to go, which will give Maye and the rest of the offense a big boost for this contest against Indianapolis.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “Patriots WR Demario ‘Pop' Douglas (ankle) is listed as questionable and expected to play today against the Colts, source said.”

Drake Maye, Patriots hoping Demario Douglas can help offense get back on track

Douglas is pacing the Patriots wide receiver room in receptions (48) and receiving yards (477) while also hauling in a touchdown along the way. It's been a struggle for Douglas at times, as he's gotten thrust into the No. 1 wide receiver role despite the fact he was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's held his own for New England, though, even with their passing game struggling for a myriad of different reasons.

Having Douglas at his disposal is huge for the rookie Maye under center, and while they may not beat Indianapolis either way, as long as the offense can show a bit more consistency than they did last week, that will make the team and their fans happy. It will be worth double checking Douglas' status before kickoff, but it looks like the team is anticipating having him on the field for this one.