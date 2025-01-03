The New England Patriots will be facing the Buffalo Bills in their season finale, and Drake Maye may not be on the field for them. Maye was recently listed as questionable with a hand injury, and it sounds like his status is up in the air for Week 18. The Patriots will have the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft if they lose their final game, and there were talks on if they would let Maye play or not to secure the pick.

Earlier in the week, head coach Jerod Mayo made sure to shut down those talks and said that Maye would start against the Bills.

“Drake is our starting quarterback,” Mayo said via ESPN's Mike Reiss. “If he's healthy and ready to go, as we go through this week of practice, then he'll play. He's a competitor, he wants to play, and he's still developing. He'll be ready to go.”

With Maye now officially questionable, it will be interesting to see if he suits up against the Bills or if will he be ruled out.

Drake Maye questionable for Patriots' season finale

Even with Drake Maye questionable, Jerod Mayo has still been asked what he plans to do with the lineup in Week 18 and if he'll play his regular starters.

“I'm sure the question will come up, ‘Do you want to see certain players?' Absolutely. If players are healthy, they'll be ready to go,” Mayo said.

“As far as how much they play, how much they don't, I've never been a part of a team as a player or as a coach going into a game not wanting to win,” Mayo continued. “That's not going to change today. … My message to the guys was we want to finish off the season strong. Try to build some momentum going into the offseason.”

On the other side, the Bills plan on starting Josh Allen so he can continue his consecutive starting streak, but he'll be pulled out of the game afterward. With that, it seems like the Patriots could have a chance of winning the game.