With the game against the New York Jets seemingly out of reach, the New England Patriots decided to finally let rookie quarterback Drake Maye have his first taste of NFL regular season action. Maye subbed in for the ineffective Jacoby Brissett with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Although Maye was not able to lead the Jets to a comeback win against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, he surely will not be forgetting the experience he just had. The former North Carolina Tar Heels star quarterback finished the Patriots game with only 22 passing yards on 4-of-8 completions. He also rushed twice for 12 yards. Maye got sacked two times for a loss of 13 yards. That being said, Maye had his moments. Take for example this dart he threw at DeMario Douglas.

Perhaps there is a lot of learning left to do for Maye before he secures a regular starting role for the Patriots, but Brissett isn't having a great season either. Before he got benched for Maye, Brissett had passed for only 98 yards with zero touchdowns on 12-of-18 pass completions. Brissett was sacked five times for a loss of 46 yards. There was simply nothing to write home about the performances of the two Patriots quarterbacks. Then again, New England's faulty offensive line isn't helping either. The Patriots entered Week 3 just 15th in the NFL with a 7.27 offensive sack rate, and that number certainly just got worse following the loss to the Jets.

What people are saying about Drake Maye's debut for the Patriots

Social media was buzzing right away after Maye was seen entering the Jets game.

“No one happier to see game end than Drake Maye,” posted @jasongay on X (formerly Twitter), who was clearly worried about the quarterback playing behind a flimsy protection unit.

“Maybe the end of this game will make people stop trying to get Drake Maye to start. It will be as bad or worse on offense. He's not ready, team's not ready. Patience,” said @mightykaos41.

“Probably his team going forward. Excited to see what he can do.” – @ESPXHOST

“Good luck Drake, this is like football but with no O-line 😂” – @TheMrLawgiver

“There has been a lot of hype about him for a long time. Hopefully it works out fun for the NFL when the Patriots are good.” – @theshanehood27