The SkyCam did nothing wrong. In a statement released by ESPN, the media company cleared the SkyCam of any part in interfering with a ball thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the first period of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears. This is as opposed to what a viral video that has been spreading since the conclusion of the said contest has been alleging.

“This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring. This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols.”

That particular pass by Mac Jones triggered his benching in the game, with Patriots Bill Belichick pulling the quarterback from the game for Billy Zappe. The Patriots would score in each of the first two drives with Zappe as the quarterback on the field, but it all went downhill for New England after that.

Hypothetically speaking, even if the ball hit the SkyCam wire, it doesn’t appear that it would have created enough influence on the ball’s trajectory to prevent Bears safety Jaquan Brisker from perfectly telegraphing Jones’ pass. The result would have just been likely the same. Plus, the Bears concluded the night with a 33-14 blowout win in Foxborough, with their defense forcing four Patriots turnovers, including three interceptions.

The Patriots will search for answers anew as they prepare for a matchup against the New York Jets this coming Sunday on the road. New England is currently 3-4, the worst team in the AFC East division.