The Chicago Bears might have gotten a bit of help on defense against the New England Patriots Monday night from something you would likely take more than 10 guesses to name correctly — the SkyCam wire. Football fans on Twitter are doing some hard-hitting investigative work on whether the SkyCam’s wire in that game actually had a significant influence on a Mac Jones pass that was intercepted by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the first quarter,

A Bills fan here found that Mac Jones' interception might have hit the SkyCam wire. I slowed the video down as much as possible. Also not sure how much it actually affected things if it did hit the wire, but it's interesting. https://t.co/4MMgfftt6m pic.twitter.com/OLMpgnsmLg — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 25, 2022

Genuinely have no idea if it hit the wire or not. It does appear that the wire springs back after the ball passes it, or that could be my eyes playing tricks on me. Good find by @BillsFilm, though. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 26, 2022

It did look like the ball really made contact with the wire, but Brisker also probably would have picked off Mac Jones either way. Brisker had read Jones’ pass like a book. He knew where the pass was going. If the SkyCam wire did alter the direction of the ball, it must be too minimal for it to miss the waiting hands of Brisker.

The Bears’ defense was all over the Patriots in that game. Overall, Chicago picked Jones and Billy Zappe a total of three times and held New England’s attack down to just 190 passing yards. Overall, the Patriots were forced to commit four turnovers by the stingy Chicago defense.

Jones went just 3 of 6 for 13 passing yards, while Zappe was 14 of 22 for 185 passing yards and a touchdown.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not give a clear answer when asked about who will start for the Patriots in Week 8 against the New York Jets o the road, but given the qualities of the performances put up by Jones and Zappe in the loss to the Bears, it could really just be a toss-up between the two.