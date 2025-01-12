The New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach. After a brutal 4-13 season, they replaced Jerod Mayo after just one season. Vrabel, also a former New England linebacker, spent six seasons as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. His former offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, now of Barstool Sports, took to social media to praise his former coach and send a warning to the Patriots players.

“Now, if you're a player, you need to keep your f***ing head on a swivel. Oka? You need to understand that s*** is going to be really hard for a little bit. And it's going to be okay. But just know that you're about to go into hell a little bit. You're gonna sitting there in the locker room, getting in small groups, ‘Who the f*** is this guy, why is he talking to us like this? Who does he think he is? Yeah, he played in the league whatever.'”

Lewan continues, “Especially if you're a rookie. If you're watching this and you're in the combine right now and you get drafted by the Patriots, congratulations. But also, keep your f***ing head on a swivel.”

Lewan and Vrabel overlapped for the final five years of the tackle's career. He says the Patriots are going to win some games and fans will be happy, but players need to be prepared.

Patriots fans should be thrilled with Mike Vrabel hiring

Lewan said a lot of things in his post that should excite Patriots fans. Chief among them is that they will win games with Vrabel as their coach. It has been three years since New England made the playoffs and they have not won a playoff game since 2018. But the culture should be changing now with Vrabel in charge.

The Patriots won six Super Bowls with the greatest quarterback of all time but often had great defenses as well. Vrabel and Mayo were part of those early dynasty defenses and had many different experiences as head coaches. While Vrabel led the Titans to three playoff runs, Mayo had a disastrous season with the media and on the field.

This offseason should be an exciting one for Patriots fans. They have the fourth overall pick, over $100 million in cap space, and the quarterback situation figured out. Vrabel takes over with plenty of runway to build the team back into a contender.