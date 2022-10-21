Jakobi Meyers raves about Patriots rookie through his first 2 NFL games

FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton has already made an impact through his first two career NFL games.

The second-round pick recorded a pair of touchdowns in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Both came in different fashions, too.

Early in the second half when the Patriots were at the Browns’ goal line, Thornton was able to get separation in the end zone when fellow rookie Bailey Zappe’s initial read wasn’t open. Thornton caught the touchdown over the middle, which was the Patriots’ sixth play of the game on the doorstep of the end zone after failing to score on their previous five.

In the late stages of the fourth quarter, Thornton added his second touchdown when he went in motion prior to the snap. He received a handoff from Zappe on a jet sweep before turning upfield quickly and into the end zone for the 19-yard score that put the Patriots up 31-15.

Through two games, Thornton has six receptions on eight targets for 44 yards and three rushes for 16 yards in just 50 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps during that time. As Thornton is breaking out in a Patriots wide receiver room that has several quality veterans, one of his fellow receivers isn’t shocked by his early production.

“I’m not surprised. Definitely impressed, but not surprised,” Jakobi Meyers said “He loves being around. He loves the guys. He loves the game. It was just a matter of time. As soon as he got healthy, we knew he’d step out there and make plays.”

Thornton showed some potential during camp and the preseason. He made several impressive plays during 1-on-1 drills with the Patriots’ fellow defensive backs during practice and caught a touchdown pass in the preseason before suffering a collarbone injury in the second preseason game that sidelined him for the first four weeks of the regular season.

The most impressive trait about Thornton is his speed. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in March, which was the fastest among all receivers in the 2022 draft class.

Even though he has played with Thornton for several months now, Meyers is still in awe of the rookie’s speed.

“To be that fast and stop that quick, man, that’s tough,” Meyers said. “A lot of guys couldn’t do that, to be able to just stop on a dime, but at the same time get up to 4.2. Like I said, it’s definitely impressive. But just seeing how he is around the game and how much he loves it, I’m not surprised at all.”

Meyers, who has been the Patriots’ leading receiver since 2020, certainly recognizes the skill Thornton has, leading him to make a bold proclamation.

“[Thornton has] just too much talent, honestly,” Meyers said. “He’s a great player in my opinion. I think he’ll be in this game for a long time.”

Bigger things might be ahead soon for Tyquan Thornton. Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones looked healthier than he has over the past few weeks since he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and is reportedly expected to return for the Monday night game against the Chicago Bears. If Jones does play in that game, it’ll be Thornton’s first snaps with Jones in a real game setting.