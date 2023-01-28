A familiar face has returned to the New England Patriots: Bill O’Brien. Their former offensive coordinator returned to his former post after a lackluster season with the team. While there are mixed feelings amongst fans regarding this hire, a former New England star expressed his excitement on the “Pardon My Take” podcast: Julian Edelman.

“I think it’s a great move for the Patriots because he understands the standard. He’s been in the situation of being a coach in the organization of the New England Patriots, and he’s also been a head coach, so now he’s got a different level. He’s not the same Billy O when he came from Duke, and then he’s working his way up.”

Bill O’Brien was the offensive coordinator of the Patriots for a good chunk of the Tom Brady era. He would leave his position there to be the head coach (and eventually, general manager) of the Houston Texans. O’Brien made the playoffs multiple times during his tenure, but never made it past the Divisional Round. After leaving the Texans, O’Brien had a stint as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.

O’Brien is expected to be a massive upgrade over the dumpster fire that was the Patriots’ offense last season. To be fair, that’s an awfully low bar to clear. Their decision to do an “OC-by-committee system” was an unprecedented disaster. As a result, they missed the playoffs, and had a lot of drama entering the offseason.

Can Bill O'Brien fix the Patriots' anemic offense?