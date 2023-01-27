Even after hiring an offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots’ coaching staff continues to shuffle around.

Matt Patricia’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he’s assessing “all options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Patricia, who was primarily a defensive coach with the Patriots from 2006-17 before becoming the head coach of the Lions for three seasons, was New England’s offensive play-caller and offensive line coach as it operated without an offensive coordinator in 2022.

Joe Judge, a longtime special teams coach prior to his two-year stint as the head coach of the New York Giants, will return to the Patriots in a role that has yet to be determined, Howe reported. Judge was the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach in 2022 and was part of the tandem with Patricia to replace longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The news of Patricia and Judge’s futures with the team comes in the wake of a scathing report by the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian detailing the dysfunction in the Patriots’ offense this season. The schematic changes reportedly left players confused as they went from holding a top-10 offense to ranking 26th in total offense and ranking dead last in red zone efficiency. Quarterback Mac Jones also reportedly didn’t get along with Judge either as it wasn’t uncommon for the two to trade profane tirades at each other.

Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley’s future is also in question after he was passed over for Bill O’Brien in New England’s offensive coordinator search. Caley, along with Patricia and Judge, wasn’t included in the announcement of which Patriots coaches would be taking part in the East-West Shrine Bowl as New England’s coaching staff is working with the West team.

New England @Patriots WR/KR coach Troy Brown has been selected to serve as the West team head coach at this year's 98th East-West Shrine Bowl. 🏈#ForeverNEpic.twitter.com/At7C67IuMm — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 25, 2023

However, it appears Judge will be at the East-West Shrine Game in some capacity. He’ll work in an advisory role, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Thursday.