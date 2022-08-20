Kendrick Bourne shockingly inactive for preseason tilt vs. Panthers after training camp scrap

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots are playing most of their starters in their second game of the preseason. However, a few are missing, likely due to injuries suffered recently in practice, while another is surprisingly out.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is out for Friday’s game against the Panthers. Bourne’s been active at every practice in training camp so far.

Bourne was involved though in one of the fights in Tuesday’s joint practice. When Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson was in the mix with several Panthers players and coaches, Bourne ran across the field and appeared to throw multiple punches – escalating the scuffle. Bourne was promptly thrown out of practice.

#Patriots warming up ahead of tonight’s preseason game against the #Panthers. No Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, Isaiah Wynn, or Trent Brown so far. Henry and Wynn either missed a portion of practice or all of practice this week. pic.twitter.com/cL9ZSJGxGD — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) August 19, 2022

That was Bourne’s first notable incident on Tuesday. During one of the first plays in the 11-on-11 session, Bourne had to be removed from the field for not appearing to not have the proper equipment on. Patriots coach Bill Belichick chewed the receiver out.

The Patriots welcomed Bourne back for the second joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday. Bourne mostly received snaps with the second unit though during 7-0n-7s and 11-on-11s with Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and DeVante Parker getting snaps with the first team.

The incidents in practice this week along with missing Friday’s game add to a string of what’s been an underwhelming training camp for him so far. Bourne has recorded either just one catch or even no catches in most days of training camp, an interesting deveolpment considering his career year in 2021.

On Monday, Bourne didn’t complain when asked about the Patriots’ new offense.

“I think everybody’s fitting in their roles. How they’re using us, it’s just dope. They understand us well,” Bourne said. “For me, I’m just playing my role – just like every other receiver. Just making the plays that we get called on. It’s just kind of like last year, too. When your number’s called just make the play.

Bourne also complimented the Patriots’ coaching staff while also mentioning that every players knows their strengths.

“They do a great job,” Bourne said. “We all know what we’re good at, too, so there’s no crying or whining.”

In addition to Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry plus offensive tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn are out for Friday’s game. Herny and Wynn have both missed time in practice this week due to injury while it’s unknown why Brown is out.