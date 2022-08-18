Kristian Wilkerson’s injury status after blow to head in wild Panthers-Patriots brawl

Maybe it’s the growing feeling of impatience waiting for the real season to come. Perhaps it’s just the competitive juices. But whatever the reason is, the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers can’t seem to stop fighting each other.

The Patriots and the Panthers had practiced together for two days now, and on the first one, Tuesday, the two sides went at it so hard that a brawl broke out. And on Wednesday, it appeared that the aggression was still out there for both teams, as they got at each other’s faces anew after a hit by Panthers safety Kenny Robinson on Patriots wide receiver/punt returner Kristian Wilkerson that resulted in the player being carted off the field.

According to Doug Kyed of PFF, Wilkerson did not seem to suffer anything serious which is terrific news for him and the Patriots, but he might not be able to see action in the coming days. The hope for Wilkerson is that he will be ready by the time the first week of the 2022 NFL regular season rolls around.

Update on #Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson after he got knocked out on a blindside hit from Panthers S Kenny Robinson in joint practice: Wilkerson is likely to miss some time with head injury but other tests from medical facility came back clear, per source. He’s feeling OK.

Kristian Wilkerson is playing on a 1-year reserve/future contract with the Patriots which he signed back in January. While he is not seen to be someone who will have a significant role in the team’s offense in 2022, New England still saw something in him that was enough for them to offer him a deal worth $835,000. Wilkerson doesn’t have plenty of highlights so far in his still-young pro career but he probably won some fantasy football matches when he scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 17 of last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This recent fracas in practice between the Patriots and the Panthers will also be adding flavor to their upcoming showdown in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason this coming Friday at Gillette Stadium.