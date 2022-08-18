The New England Patriots haven’t exactly had a stellar preseason thus far. There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the team’s offense and the collaborative process head coach Bill Belichick, OL coach Matt Patricia, and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge have all been talking up these past few weeks. All this may have been received with some criticism, but for his part, Patriots star QB Mac Jones is having none of it.

In a recent press conference, Jones came to the defense of Belichick and the Patriots coaching staff. The Pro Bowl quarterback had nothing but good things to say as he discussed the team’s elite coaching process (h/t Myles Simmons of PFT):

“I think the coaches have done a good job just kind of listening to us,” Jones said . “If we don’t like something, it’s something that they’re going to listen to and tell us why we should do one thing or another. At the end of the day, they have a lot of experience and they know exactly how to attack a defense. And that’s something that we’ve kind of bought into. There’s a lot of knowledge and a lot of it is just making sure we’re all on the same page.”

Jones talked up the coaching staff’s openness to feedback from players. Belichick already has a new system in place, but he’s been receptive to the input from the squad:

“There’s things that I’ve done in the past or things that I like and we’re trying to incorporate them,” Jones said. “Or things that coach Belichick sees on the film and he’s like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ So, it’s very fluid. “And for them to be able to take some of our thoughts, I think, is really important. I think the really good offenses in the NFL, you can tell that the play-callers and the quarterback are on the same page. I think we’re getting there and that’s the progress that we need and I’ve been really pleased with that.”

It is clear that Mac Jones is all-in on Belichick and the coaching staff’s system this coming season. Despite the criticism, Jones’ trust and confidence in Belichick remain steadfast.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever they tell me to do and do it to the best of my ability,” Jones said.

There’s no denying that the Patriots and their new schemes will pose a significant risk for the team and their upcoming campaign. However, the fact that they all seem to be on the same page speaks volumes of their united front.