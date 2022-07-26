Mac Jones gets ‘dramatic’ endorsement from Bill Belichick ahead of Year 2

The New England Patriots are hoping to contend in 2022. The organization believes they have a roster that is capable of making a deep postseason run. They also believe quarterback Mac Jones is prepared to take the next step in his career. In fact, even the often critical Bill Belichick shared praise in reference to the young QB, via Patriots beat writer Zach Cox.

“Belichick said he’s seen “dramatic” improvement from Mac Jones ahead of Year 2. Said Jones’ “offseason work has been significant.” Jones was impressive in spring practice, and teammates have raved about him all offseason.”

Most coaches are quick to hype up their players. But Belichick tends to give blunt responses to the media. He isn’t one to sugarcoat anything. So this Mac Jones praise is genuine, and certainly is a great sign for the Patriots. They should be able to overcome any previous concerns.

Jones wasn’t bad in his rookie campaign. He threw for over 3,800 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns. However, he did fire 13 interceptions on the season. Jones also posted a 92.5 QB rating and 67.6 completion percentage.

But that was his first NFL season. So improvement is the key. Bill Belichick and New England believe he is primed to take the next step in his career.

In a lot of ways, New England is still adjusting to life after Tom Brady. But the Patriots showed promise last season and finished second in their division. This is a team with plenty of potential.

If Belichick’s words ring true and Jones does show “dramatic” improvement this year, New England will be a legitimate postseason contender with Super Bowl aspirations.