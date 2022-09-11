Mac Jones hit with worrying injury update after Patriots’ Week 1 loss vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots might have lost just more than a game to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury during the game, the Patriots announced following the loss. Jones played the entire game, but went to the X-ray room moments after the loss. Those X-rays came back negative, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. He’ll be evaluated further when the Patriots return home.

There were some points where Jones looked noticeably roughed up. In the fourth quarter, he was on the wrong end of a roughing the passer penalty. Jones looked a bit gimpy though remained in the game, throwing an incomplete pass to Hunter Henry on the next play.

Jones was sacked twice in Sunday’s game, with one of the sacks resulting in a fumble that was returned for a touchdown for the Dolphins. The Patriots’ quarterback completed 21-of-30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Just came back pic.twitter.com/Q1caSkPzuV — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) September 11, 2022

Due to the injury, Jones wasn’t made available to speak with the media following the game.

If Mac Jones is set to miss any time, Brian Hoyer would likely become the Patriots’ starting quarterback. He was New England’s only other active quarterback for Sunday’s game with fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe being a healthy scratch.

The Patriots face the Steelers in Week 2, hopefully with Jones available. Pittsburgh recorded four interceptions, two fumbles (one recovered), and seven sacks in its season-opening win over Cincinnati on Sunday. However, reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt reportedly suffered a torn pec in the win, which would keep him out for next Sunday’s game.