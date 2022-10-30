New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a rough first half against the New York Jets in Week 8 action, and his day didn’t get any better with the news that wide receiver DeVante Parker is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Parker left the game early and was initially ruled questionable to return, but he has since been downgraded to out.

Jones threw an interception in the first half and would have had a pick-6 if not for a bad Jets penalty that wiped it out. Luckily for Jones and the Patriots, that seemed to help shift the momentum in this game. Jones started the second half on a much higher note even without Parker, leading New England down the field for a touchdown drive. The quarterback capped things off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers to take a 13-10 lead.

Jones and the Patriots will now look to hold on to this lead while also hoping this DeVante Parker injury isn’t too serious. The wideout had 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown in the seven games before Sunday, giving New England a big-play threat. This is his first season in New England after seven seasons in Miami.

It has been an eventful week for Jones, who returned to the lineup this past Monday against the Chicago Bears but was then pulled after struggling. While Bill Belichick claimed it was always his plan to play both Jones and Bailey Zappe against the Bears, that seemed a bit fishy. Belichick then decided to go with Jones against the Jets, and it has been him the whole way so far.