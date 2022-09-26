The New England Patriots did not only suffer a 37-26 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but the Week 3 defeat also cost them quite a bit. This came in the form of a very concerning injury to star quarterback Mac Jones, who now seems in line to miss time due to an ankle injury.

Jones was in considerable pain after he injured his ankle late in the game, and he was seen screaming in pain as he headed to the locker room. It doesn’t look good for the 24-year-old as league insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Jones may have suffered a high-ankle sprain:

“#Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, pending MRI, per me and @TomPelissero. That means he’ll miss time and potentially head to IR, if the MRI confirms,” Rapoport wrote in his report.

As Rapoport reports, however, further testing should determine the full extent of the injury. Nevertheless, it looks like Mac Jones is going to be spending considerable time on the shelf due to this injury, with the prospect of placing the former Alabama standout on the IR already a looming possibility for the Patriots.

Jones actually came out with a commendable performance in this one, completing 22 out of his 32 passes against the Ravens. He went for 321 yards with no touchdowns, however, and he also threw no less than three interceptions.

Backup QB Brian Hoyder could be looking at a promotion in the near future as the Patriots determine the best course of action for Jones here. Hoyder should get the nod as the starting QB in Week 4 when New England takes on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.