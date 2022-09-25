Mac Jones ‘screaming in pain’ after suffering leg injury in Patriots vs. Ravens

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took a big shot late in the fourth quarter against the Ravens in Week 3 and immediately limped off the field. The injury occurred late in the game and did not look good for the Patriots second-year quarterback. Jones went straight into the locker room and was unable to put any weight on his leg. According to Greg Bedard, Jones could be heard screaming as he was carried down the stairs into the Patriots’ locker room.

Mac Jones carried down stairs to locker room screaming in pain. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) September 25, 2022

Jones did not return to the game as the Patriots were defeated 37-26 by the Ravens, though their Week 3 result will hardly be their biggest worry following the terrifying injury update to Jones.

Bedard provided a very telling photo of Jones being carried into the locker room, and it doesn’t look good at all.

After throwing an interception in the fourth, Jones was seen limping off the field, not putting any weight on his left leg. He was then ushered into the locker room with the help of the Patriots’ medical staff, where he was reportedly in a great deal of pain.

This looks bad for the Patriots and Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/yypCZqCEgJ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 25, 2022

This is certainly a worrying sign for the Patriots, as the early reports from the injury do not sound good. Given how much pain he was in and the immediacy with which he was taken to the locker room, it’s possible this is a long-term leg injury for Jones.

Jones struggled during the Patriots’ loss against the Ravens, throwing zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He completed 22-of-32 pass attempts for 321 yards.

The Patriots did not have to replace Jones during the game because the Ravens ran out the clock after Jones’ final interception, the same play he sustained the injury. Brian Hoyer is listed as the Patriots’ backup on the team’s depth chart.

Bill Belichick did not have an immediate update on Mac Jones’ status after the game, so fans will have to continue holding their breath until an official diagnosis is revealed.