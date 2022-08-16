New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a hilarious way to allay injury fears among the team’s followers when he followed up on Providence Journal reporter Mark Daniels’ seemingly worrisome update about the player suddenly leaving the field and heading to the locker room during practice. As it turns out, as Judon later clarified after practice ended Tuesday, there was nothing wrong with his body, saying that he merely answered a different call.

I took a pee https://t.co/xmgtxcooah — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) August 16, 2022

That sound you just heard was the collective sigh of relief among Patriots fans. Matthew Judon is one of the best assets offensively or defensively for the Patriots, who are looking to improve on their 10-7 finish in the 2021 NFL season. That same season, which was also Judon’s first in Patriots threads, he earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. In his first year in Foxborough, Judon played in 17 games and had a career-high 12.5 sacks to go with 60 combined tackles and 25 quarterback hits. He also led all Patriots linebackers in snap share rate (81.28%).

Judon arrived to the Patriots in 2021 on a four-year $55.4 million deal after playing his first five seasons in the pros with the Baltimore Ravens.

Matthew Judon and the Patriots’ defense remain a strength of the team following a season in which New England ranked third in the NFL overall with just 19.4 points allowed per contest. They will open up their schedule in the 2022 NFL season on Sep. 11 on the road against the Miami Dolphins.