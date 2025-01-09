It came as a shock to most when the New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo after only one season being the successor to Bill Belichick who served for over 20 years. As the Patriots look for their next head coach, former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi would call out mostly the Patriots for not helping Mayo throughout the process.

Lombardi is now the general manager for the University of North Carolina football team alongside Belichick as the head coach as he appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to talk about the recent firings. He would express how Mayo “wasn't ready to be a head coach” as it's a learning process with every person at the helm and giving him one season is unfair.

Mike Lombardi said “it's not fair” how Patriots fired Jerod Mayo

During his rant, he seemed to also throw shade at the New York Jets who fired Robert Saleh during the season, but mentioned how it's “crap” when a team says they'll use a firm to help with the search like how the team is using The 33rd team.

“I think it’s a universal problem in the football league what happened to Mayo,” Lombardi said. “These owners hand the keys to the store and then they don’t give them any toolboxes to work their craft. I mean Mayo wasn’t ready to be a head coach, it’s not fair to him to judge him on what happened to him after a year, he wasn’t prepared. But the reality of it is, there’s no coach that’s prepared to be a head coach, it’s a very tough job.”

“There was an old saying we had with the Raiders and Al Davis, dealing with him,” Lombardi continued. “It’s the jungle is never dangerous if you know the trails. One thing about being a head coach is you don’t know the trails, you’re learning them. You're asking these coaches to do a job and you’re giving them no help. And it’s not let’s hire a search firm to help us that’s crap, they’re not helping you. They are helping you pick the guy to get paid and they leave town.”

Looking at the future, there has been a lot of speculation on Mike Vrabel being the next Patriots head coach since he was a former player for the team. Consequently, New England is looking to bounce back next season after finishing at 4-13.