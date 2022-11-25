Published November 25, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Nelson Agholor probably shouldn’t hop on Twitter, at least for the moment. Fans are not being too kind to Agholor on Thanksgiving following his missed catch near the end of regulation of Thursday night’s game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

Agholor appeared to be on track to making enough space to complete a huge catch near the end zone, but he stopped midway through his route, causing him to fall short of the sweet spot where Mac Jones had the ball placed.

Twitter did not waste much time before roasting Agholor, who already had the reputation of dropping catches before he joined the Patriots.

Agholor was *this* close pic.twitter.com/SaPt4QFvsD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 25, 2022

“We was catching them.. unlike Agholor” pic.twitter.com/svbitQjBpU — Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) November 25, 2022

Nelson Agholor still dropping balls three years later for the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/0yYfXiyazb — Curtis (@yarsitruc) November 25, 2022

Nelson Agholor and getting “ injured “ whenever he fucks up pic.twitter.com/Rs9rLSOsqz — Eagles (@LebronEagles) November 25, 2022

It was a sorry play for Agholor who was actually one of the most productive Patriots players on offense in this game. He ended the night with 65 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches and eight targets. If he caught that pass, he would have finished as the Patriots’ game leader in receiving yards.

The Patriots signed Agholor to a two-year deal worth $22 million in 2021. Before he inked that deal with the Pats, Agholor had stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the first round (20th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the third wide receiver picked in that draft class, behind Amari Cooper and DeVante Parker, who’s now his teammate with the Patriots.

Agholor and the Patriots drop to 6-5 after the loss to Minnesota. They will take a long rest before taking the field again in Week 13 in a crucial matchup at home against the Buffalo Bills.