Published November 23, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Thanksgiving night NFL matchup at US Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below.

New England has rebounded to a 6-4 record, winning three straight games. The latest victory was a thrilling last-second victory over the New York Jets. Bill Belichick has worked his magic once again and has his team set to make a run at playoff contention.

Minnesota has shocked the league with their 8-2 record under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. After an overtime victory against Buffalo in the game of the year, Minnesota was dismantled by Dallas 40-3 last Sunday. Still, the schedule remaining is not daunting, and Minnesota should make the playoffs.

Here are the Patriots-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Thanksgiving Odds: Patriots-Vikings Odds

New England Patriots: +2.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Mac Jones is back at quarterback and has completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 1,386 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jones has also rushed for a touchdown. Bailey Zappe has thrown for five touchdowns in his limited time. Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 644 yards and four touchdowns to lead the team. Damien Harris is second with 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns. New England has rushed for 1,154 yards and nine touchdowns as a team.

Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Six other Patriots have caught one touchdown each. DeVante Parker ranks second with 340 receiving yards. New England has averaged 21.3 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

New England’s defense has been dominant, ranking second with 16.9 points allowed per game. Matt Judon has totaled an insane 13 sacks to lead the team, while the Patriots’ pass rush has totaled 36 (!!!) sacks as a group. The Patriots have intercepted 11 passes as a team, while Kirk Cousins has thrown eight. Minnesota has allowed 27 sacks, so look out.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Kirk Cousins has been solid, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,461 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Cousins is also tied for second with two rushing touchdowns. Dalvin Cook is an elite-level running back, leading the team with 799 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Alexander Mattison has added two rushing touchdowns. Minnesota has totaled 1,036 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has continued his otherworldly production, leading the team with 72 catches for 1,093 yards and four touchdowns. Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, and Irv Smith, Jr. are tied for second with two touchdown catches. Thielen is second with 492 receiving yards. Minnesota has averaged 22.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

Minnesota’s defense struggled mightily the last two weeks, albeit against two high-level offenses. By allowing 23.1 points per game, Minnesota’s defense ranks 19th in the league. Minnesota has totaled 26 sacks, led by nine and a half from Za’Darius Smith. Harrison Smith has been dominant as a ball-hawking safety, intercepting four passes. Minnesota has totaled 10 interceptions, and Mac Jones is definitely turnover prone.

Final Patriots-Vikings Prediction & Pick

This might be the best game of the Thanksgiving slate. Minnesota clearly was in a letdown spot against Dallas but should be out for revenge. Mac Jones’ turnovers are scary considering the level of the Minnesota secondary.

Final Patriots-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -2.5 (-110), over 42.5 (-110)