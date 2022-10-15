Nelson Agholor’s official injury status for Week 6 vs. Browns, revealed

The New England Patriots are gearing up for a crucial contest in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. If they intend on staying with the rest of the pack in what is suddenly a competitive AFC East division, they need to get every win they can get, especially against beatable teams. Unfortunately, it looks like they will be short handed on offense, as wide receiver Nelson Agholor was dealt a negative update on his injury status.

Nelson Agholor injury update

Agholor had been one of the Patriots most used wide receivers to start the season, although he ended up getting limited to just seven snaps in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. That was due to Agholor picking up a hamstring injury, and he had been limited in practice throughout the week as he tried to get himself ready for Week 6. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that will be happening, as Agholor has been ruled out for this contest.

WR Nelson Agholor and DB Jonathan Jones have been downgraded to out for #NEvsCLE. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2022

This is a tough blow for the Patriots offense, especially considering they could be without their starting quarterback Mac Jones in this game for the third straight week. Agholor has had his struggles with ball security, as he has two fumbles on the season and directly contributed to Bailey Zappe’s lone interception against the Lions last weekend, but he’s also made a number of good plays on the season too.

With Agholor out, it looks like Kendrick Bourne will get more playing time alongside Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker in this one. New England’s passing game was already going to be limited, but it looks like they may have to reel things back even further now that Agholor is out. It will be interesting to see whether they will be able to generate enough offense to get by the Browns in this one with Agholor, and potentially Mac Jones, not on the field.