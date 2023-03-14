The New England Patriots are finally on the board in NFL free agency – at least when it comes to adding an outside player.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. The value of the deal is currently unknown.

Anderson played in 14 games with the Denver Broncos last season, starting in seven of them at left tackle. He started in five other games at both left and right tackle in the two previous seasons, showing versatility as a depth piece.

Anderson was OK last season, allowing just two sacks but he also gave up 22 pressures in 289 pass-blocking snaps, good for a mediocre 95.6 pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus.

Prior to joining the Broncos in 2019, Anderson actually began his career with the Patriots. He signed with New England as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas earlier that season, though the team waived him in the weeks following the draft. He joined the New York Jets shortly after and was on their practice squad until the Broncos picked him up in the middle of that season.

Anderson had a message for Patriots fans after the news dropped of his signing.

“To #PatsNation I remember signing with you after the draft! Everything come full circle, and I can’t wait to give you everything I have and more. Not much for me to say, but a lot for me to do. Let’s work,” Anderson wrote in a tweet.

The signing of Anderson is another depth move the Patriots have made this offseason at a position of need. They agreed to a deal to re-sign offensive tackle Conor McDermott in February and re-signed offensive lineman James Ferentz earlier in March.

Still, there might be some work left to do at the position. Isaiah Wynn, who started at right tackle for the Patriots last season until his season-ending injury in November, is a free agent and doesn’t appear likely to be back. Trent Brown, who started at left tackle for the Patriots last season, struggled at times during the season and is entering the final year of his current deal.

The signing of Anderson is the second notable move the Patriots have made since the legal tampering period began on Monday. They agreed to a deal to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones on a two-year deal. However, they saw wide receiver Jakobi Meyers agree to a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier on Tuesday.