My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New England Patriots have a very important offseason in store for them. After a wildly disappointing 2022 season, which saw them take a step back from their encouraging campaign in 2021 rather than a step forward, it’s clear some big changes need to be made. Bill Belichick and company have already revamped the coaching staff, so now it’s time to revamp the roster.

The Patriots struggled to find consistency in 2022, which was primarily due to their offensive struggles. Their defense was one of the best in the league for the second straight season, but Mac Jones and the offense couldn’t figure things out. That has to change in 2023, setting the stage for an offseason that could determine the future of this franchise.

New England has a handful of their own free agents that they should consider re-signing, with Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones being the top two names on that list, but there’s a decent chance that both of these guys, particularly Meyers, will be headed out the exit door. So with the Pats needing to beef up their roster, while also having to potentially replace some key players, let’s take a look at their top three free agent targets this offseason.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

As previously mentioned, the Patriots could be set to lose Meyers this offseason, as he is widely considered to be the top wide receiver available in free agency. However, another name drawing a lot of interest on the market, especially after his impressive workout for teams on Friday afternoon, is Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham missed the entire 2022 campaign after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56, but by all accounts, he seems to be in great shape currently, displaying the same explosive playmaking abilities he had early on in his career with the New York Giants. There is a bit of risk associated with Beckham, as he will turn 31 midway through the 2023 season, but he has more upside than any other wide receiver on the market.

Beckham and Belichick have always had an affinity for each other, and he has been a longtime target of the team for quite a few years now. Ideally, the Pats would be able to re-sign Meyers, but signing Beckham to a two or three year deal for somewhere between $10-$12.5 million per year would be a good bit of business. It wouldn’t solve the Patriots wide receiver room, but if the Pats lose Meyers, Beckham would be an ideal replacement.

2. Jamel Dean

The Patriots could also lose Jones, who was their top outside cornerback in 2022, but he seems a bit more open-minded to returning to New England currently. But even if Jones comes back, they are going to need help at cornerback for the 2023 season. That’s why it might make a bit more sense to target Jamel Dean rather than Jones.

Dean was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting cornerback alongside Carlton Davis last season, and he played as good, if not better, than his partner-in-crime on the other side of the field. Dean’s 2022 numbers are solid (57 tackles, 2 INT, 8 PD, 1 TFL) and he’s exactly the type of physical outside cornerback that the Patriots love to have at their disposal.

Whereas Jones moved from the slot to the outside last season, due largely to necessity, Dean fits the mold of your typical top-tier cornerback much better than Jones does. Dean’s best days are still ahead of him too, as he’s only going to be turning 27 in October. Dean is strikingly similar to J.C. Jackson, who left the Pats in free agency last offseason, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see New England finally land a true replacement for Jackson by targeting Dean here.

1. Mike McGlinchey

Maybe the Patriots biggest need this offseason will come on their offensive line, which was a mess in 2022. Isaiah Wynn (who will be leaving in free agency) and Trent Brown were both pretty awful at the tackle positions, and while Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange were solid at the guard spots, David Andrews missing time at center proved to be the blow they couldn’t recover from.

Brown will be back for the 2023 season, and with Wynn heading out the door, it’s clear this team needs a new tackle. Luckily, the perfect option exists in Mike McGlinchey. McGlinchey is one of the best run-blocking tackles in the NFL, which would be great for New England considering how much they like to run the ball. McGlinchey isn’t as good in pass protection, but he’s still much better than Wynn was last season.

McGlinchey is the perfect target for the Patriots this offseason. While he isn’t the best tackle on the market (that would be Orlando Brown Jr.) McGlinchey suits the Pats playstyle, and will almost certainly come at a cheaper price tag than Brown. The Patriots don’t always make big splash signings in free agency, but with an ample amount of cap space, and a clear need at tackle, McGlinchey makes far too much sense for the Patriots to end up passing on him.