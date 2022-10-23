Patriots don’t get good news at receiver ahead of Mac Jones’ likely return

While it’s looking more and more likely that the New England Patriots will get their starting quarterback back, they’ll be without one of their top receivers against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Kendrick Bourne isn’t expected to play in the Patriots’ Week 7 showdown against the Bears, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Sunday.

Bourne reportedly suffered a turf toe injury early in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The injury wasn’t seen as “that serious,” the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported the day after the game. Bourne was limited at all three practices this week and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

Bourne played just four snaps against the Browns, but made an impact. He had a 17-yard reception that resulted in a first down on a third-down play on the opening drive.

The 2022 season has been a confusing one for Bourne. Many analysts expected him to have a big season after he had a career year in his first season with the Patriots, recording 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. But he appeared to begin the season in the Patriots’ doghouse after getting into a fight during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers and later missing a pregame meeting ahead of a preseason game.

Kendrick Bourne in the 2021 season: – 55 catches – 800 yards – 5 touchdowns A career season for Bourne. Can’t wait to see what he does in 2022. pic.twitter.com/vTkRGvMADi — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) February 15, 2022

After playing just two snaps in the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, Bourne has seen some increase in snaps in recent weeks as New England appeared to change up their playbook with rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback. While Bourne played more when Zappe was under center, he had better production in the games he played with Jones, recording six receptions on eight targets for 115 yards through the first three games on limited snaps.

There’s been some speculation as to whether or not Bourne is playing his final games with the Patriots this month. With the emergence of second-round rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton in recent weeks, there might not be room for snaps for Bourne or fellow veteran receiver Nelson Agholor.

As for Jones, he took the bulk of the Patriots’ first-team reps at practice this week, a good sign he’ll play on Monday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

“I’m going to try and do my best to put the hours in and (get) ready,” Jones said Friday. “I’m definitely moving better and feeling good.”