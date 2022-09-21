Patriots get non-assuring update on top receiver Jakobi Meyers

The New England Patriots were without one of their top offensive players at practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers didn’t participate due to a knee injury.

Instead of practicing, Meyers’ got tests done on his knee, which showed “nothing significant,” per Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi of NFL Network. While he didn’t participate, Meyers did spend time at the practice field and was present in the Patriots’ locker room following practice.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers spent today getting his knee checked out, per me and @MikeGiardi. He was a DNP at practice. Tests showed nothing significant and his status will be determined later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Jakobi Meyers originally suffered the knee injury in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 26, departing the game early. He was limited in practice ahead of the their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins but played in that game and played against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through the first two games, Meyers has been one of New England’s most dependable players. He caught five passes against Miami in Week 1 and had nine receptions for 95 yards in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. In Sunday’s game against the Steelers as well, Meyers made a few grabs on third-down plays that resulted in first downs.

Meyers’ early season performance comes after he was Mac Jones’ most reliable target in 2021. Meyers had a team-best 83 receptions for 866 yards last season, adding to receiving touchdowns.

If Meyers were to miss time, the Patriots have several options to help step up in his absence, though none might be as reliable as him. Kendrick Bourne could slide in for regular snaps in the slot with Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker flanked on the boundaries. Lil’Jordan Humphrey could also see an increase in playing time if Meyers were to miss any games.

New England also has a few receiver options on its practice squad in Tre Nixon, Laquon Treadwell, and Lynn Bowden Jr. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is on injured reserve and is eligible to return following the Patriots’ Week 4 game.