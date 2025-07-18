For those wondering if the WWE and Netflix partnership, which includes broadcasting Monday Night RAW in the United States, has been a worthwhile venture, we have an answer.

Variety ran a story about the most-watched TV shows and movies during the first six months of 2025. In the report, they state that WWE has generated more than 280 million view hours with its various events, including weekly RAW broadcasts.

Of course, it helps that WWE has a weekly program like RAW that broadcasts live every Monday Night. Additionally, their PLEs are broadcast on Netflix in other territories (Peacock broadcasts them in the United States).

Still, it is an impressive feat. We will have to wait and see how their year-end results look. Hopefully, WWE is able to keep the momentum up.

WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix

Starting on January 6, 2025, WWE's flagship show, RAW, started airing on Netflix. The first episode was a star-studded affair, with everyone from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to John Cena making appearances.

Previously, WWE RAW was on USA Network for nearly two decades. RAW made its return to USA Network in 2005 after leaving it for Spike TV in the '90s.

The deal was made in January 2024, nearly a year before its eventual RAW on Netflix premiere. It is a 10-year deal, so expect RAW to remain on the streaming service for the long haul.

In turn, WWE's other main roster weekly show, Friday Night SmackDown, moved to USA Network. It was previously on Fox Sports since 2019.

WWE's RAW on Netflix premiere consisted of four matches. First, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a “Tribal Combat” match for the coveted Ula Fala. Reigns ultimately won, ending their feud.

Then, Rhea Ripley finally regained the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan. Morgan had held the title for 226 days before losing it to Ripley.

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre continued their feud as well. Uso won their encounter on January 6. The main event was the long-awaited matchup between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Punk won their first encounter. Rollins would get his revenge a couple of months later, beating Punk in a steel cage match. They then participated in a triple threat match with Reigns, which headlined the first night of WrestleMania 41.