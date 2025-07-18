The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL offseason. Weeks ago, the Dolphins made a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers that sent off cornerback Jalen Ramsey and, surprisingly, tight end Jonnu Smith. In return, Miami received safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, in an even more shocking move, to alleviate Smith's loss, they traded with the New York Giants to acquire Darren Waller.

That only added to the mounting drama surrounding Miami’s roster, which appears rather suspect entering the 2025 season. As a result, nearly everyone within the organization has been put on notice — from head coach Mike McDaniel to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Those two go hand-in-hand, though, as they’ll ultimately dictate the success or failure of this Dolphins team. And that’s what makes it clear: the player under the most pressure this season is Tagovailoa, who has a lot to prove to doubters both inside and outside the building.

Tua Tagovailoa's availability — and Miami’s faith — may be running out

Tagovailoa has flashed star-level potential at times throughout his five-year NFL career. But more often than not, injuries have gotten in the way. Despite a respectable 38–24 record as a starter, Tua has only played one full season. His inability to consistently stay on the field has raised serious questions about his long-term viability as a franchise quarterback.

That’s what makes the structure of his contract so telling. Despite the Dolphins handing him a four-year, $212.4 million extension last offseason, none of his playoff-based incentives kick in unless he plays at least 50% of regular-season snaps. According to Spotrac, he can earn $250,000 for a Wild Card win, $500,000 each for a divisional and conference championship win, and $1 million for a Super Bowl — but only if he’s available to earn it.

It’s a bet on his health, and a cautious one at that.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that while Tagovailoa’s deal is fully guaranteed through 2026, a coaching change could quickly shift his future in Miami.

“If the Dolphins fall flat and change coaches, the next coach likely will want a fresh start at quarterback,” Florio wrote. “The next coach (and the next GM, if owner Stephen Ross cleans house) may want to rip the Band-Aid off in one motion.”

That scenario may not be far-fetched. The Athletic’s Jim Ayello added that while cutting Tua would come with a massive $79 million dead cap hit after the season, “it’s maybe not as crazy as you think.”

“Imagine if the up-against-the-cap Dolphins struggle to a five- or six-win 2025 season,” Ayello wrote. “Ownership decides it’s time for a hard reset, and the new GM and coach don’t see Tagovailoa, with his concussion history and limitations as a pocket passer, as a franchise QB.”

For now, the Dolphins are still riding with Tua. But if things go sideways again in 2025, this could be his last year in Miami — whether he’s ready or not.

Tua Tagovailoa must save Mike McDaniel’s job, too

Head coach Mike McDaniel enters his fourth season in Miami with a 28–23 record and back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two years. But after finishing 8–9 last season and missing the postseason entirely, McDaniel finds himself squarely on the hot seat.

USA Today’s Jacob Camenker ranked McDaniel as the second-most embattled coach heading into 2025, behind only the New York Giants’ Brian Daboll.

“McDaniel will be under pressure to earn his first playoff win in 2025,” Camenker wrote, “and could find himself in trouble if he can't find more ways to support — or succeed without — Tua Tagovailoa.”

That’s the challenge for both men. If McDaniel can’t win with Tua, he’s likely gone. If Tua can’t stay healthy or make a playoff run under McDaniel, he might be gone, too.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan described McDaniel as one of the coaches with “one of the hottest seats in the NFL,” with all eyes on how he handles this version of the Dolphins roster — especially after the controversial trades that shipped out Ramsey and Smith, brought in an aging Waller, and added Fitzpatrick despite recent struggles.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay went as far as suggesting that the uncertainty surrounding both McDaniel and Tagovailoa has made the Dolphins an undesirable landing spot.

“Given the issues surrounding McDaniel, Tagovailoa’s health concerns, and potential for a rebuild in the near future, players should do their best to avoid being dealt to the Dolphins,” Kay wrote.

If that’s how players view the franchise from the outside, imagine the internal pressure to fix it.

Dolphins' playoff win drought adds urgency

The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since December 2000. That’s going on a quarter of a century of postseason frustration. With McDaniel and Tagovailoa leading the way, the team has made progress, but not enough.

Now, after a rocky offseason filled with questionable personnel decisions, a shaky offensive line, and limited depth, this year feels like a fork in the road. Can Tua stay healthy? Can McDaniel finally win in January? Or will this season mark the end of the road for both?

For Tagovailoa, the pressure is immense. He’s got the contract. He’s got the opportunity. But without the wins — and without staying on the field — it might not be enough to keep his job, or his coaches.