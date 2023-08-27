The New England Patriots have traded from a position of depth to acquire help along the offensive line. The Patriots traded running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., according to Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots may have viewed Strong, a 4th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as being more expandable following the signing of veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott. Strong appeared in 15 games his rookie season with the Patriots, carrying the ball 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while also compiling 7 receptions for 42 yards. Strong was expected to push for the backup role behind Rhamondre Stevenson along with fellow receiving specialist Ty Montgomery.

Strong's receiving ability made him an intriguing pick for the Patriots last season out of South Dakota State, but he never received much playing time behind Damien Harris and Stevenson.

After the trade, Pierre Strong is expected to fight for the main backup duties to Nick Chubb in Cleveland with running back Jerome Ford, who missed all of preseason with a hamstring injury. Ford, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after Strong was already off the board, received just 8 carries last season.

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. has yet to appear in an NFL game. He played his college ball at Michigan as a tight end and finished his college career playing at Stony Brook. He was ranked the 13th-best tight end prospect and a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2015.

Wheatley Jr., 26, had been with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders in addition to the Browns in 2022.

Tyrone Wheatley Sr. was an NFL running back for 10 seasons between 1995 and 2004, spending time with the Oakland Raiders and New York Giants.