Patriots likely trade plans for Isaiah Wynn after rumors drop

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the New England Patriots were willing to trade offensive tackle, Isaiah Wynn.

Isaiah Wynn is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract. He is due $10.4M this season. By trading him, the Patriots would give themselves some much-needed financial flexibility.

But now it seems that the team could be willing to hold on to their young tackle.

With a majority of teams currently finding themselves in need of offensive line depth, the Patriots are no different. Moving on from Isaiah Wynn could put them in an avoidable situation where they are forced to send out an unproven group.

PFF’s Doug Kyed offered his insight on the situation in a string of tweets.

That being said, the most likely outcome as of now is that Isaiah Wynn stays with the Patriots since they also could use OL depth. NE could use the cap space from trading him, but doing so would create an even bigger issue in attempting to fill his role on the line. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 26, 2022

The Patriots find themselves in an interesting spot this upcoming season. The roster doesn’t look to be that of a Super Bowl-caliber team. And while the team may be good, they will be competing in a difficult AFC.

Moving on from Wynn could put this roster in an even tougher position to compete. The decision to keep the young tackle could be what is best for this group, even if it puts them in a bind financially.