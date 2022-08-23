The New England Patriots could be shipping out their other first-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn has been the subject of trade talks in the leadup to cutdown day, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported in his column on Monday.

Breer wrote that the Patriots are “probably going to trade” a player to help create cap space, with Wynn being one of the easier possibilities to move to help clear cap space.

However, Breer noted that it might not be easy for the Patriots to trade the offensive tackle. Wynn is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, holding a $10.4 million salary that’s fully guaranteed. So, New England might have to eat some of the salary in order to facilitate the trade.

"My understanding is the #Patriots brought his name up to other teams and not the other way around."@AlbertBreer gives details into some Isaiah Wynn trade rumors 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VNHe8tfZ10 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 22, 2022

Breer also noted that some teams view Isaiah Wynn as a “tackle/guard” tweener. Wynn has also dealt with injuries through much of the first four seasons of his career, playing in just 34 of the 65 possible regular season games. He tore his Achilles during the preseason of his rookie year, while toe and knee injuries caused him to miss time in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, respectively.

After playing at left tackle for much of his time in New England, Wynn shifted over to right tackle during training camp as Trent Brown moved over to his old spot. When asked about the switch earlier in training camp, Wynn was terse in his answers.

“That ain’t got nothing to do with me,” Wynn said when asked if he was told why the team moved him to right tackle. “I’m wherever they need me to be.”

Wynn has also been out of practice due to injury lately, missing Friday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in the process. He returned to practice on Monday, though. Yodny Cajuste has impressed in Wynn’s absence, which could give New England even more of a reason to ship out Wynn. Starting right guard Michael Onwenu has experience playing right tackle. Backup guard Arlington Hambright, who’s impressed in camp, has also played offensive tackle during the preseason games.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was commonly seen as the player who would most likely be traded to help create cap space earlier in camp. But while trading him following a down first season in New England would open up $10 million, Agholor appears unlikely to be on the move, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported. Agholor has also had a strong last couple weeks of practices, culminating in a big 45-yard reception from Mac Jones in the limited action he saw in Friday’s game.

The Patriots have received trade calls for Kendrick Bourne, who’s been quiet on the field for much of training camp and had a rough week prior to the Panthers’ game, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports. Just in last Tuesday’s practice with the Panthers, Bourne was chewed out by Bill Belichick after he was removed from a team drill due to an equipment issue before appearing to throw a punch in a fight.

After getting ejected from Tuesday’s practice, Bourne mostly took snaps with the second unit during team drills in Wednesday’s joint practice. Bourne was absent from Friday’s game for unknown reasons, but returned to the practice field on Monday.

Bourne is in the second year of a three-year, $15 million deal. New England has roughly $5.5 million in cap space.