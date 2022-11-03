Though Valentine’s Day is still a few months away, love is currently in the air in Foxboro, Massachusetts. According to Zack Cox of NESN, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, a second-year player amid a breakout season, and head coach Bill Belichick have a level of mutual admiration between them. With how dominant Stevenson has been in 2022, it is plain to see how this bromance blossomed.

According to Pro Football Reference, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ranks tenth in rushing yards (558), tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (four), and thirteenth in rushing yards per game (69.8) in the 2022 NFL season. Stevenson has also found success through the air this season, adding 32 catches and 217 receiving yards to his ground dominance.

In speaking with reporters throughout the year, Belichick has not held back his feeling about his running back, telling the media he “love(s)” Stevenson, calling him “tremendous” and “really impressive,” adding that he has “as much confidence (in him) as you could possibly have.”

The feeling from Stevenson is mutual. “I feel like there’s that chemistry between us,” shared Stevenson. “He knows I’m going to come in here and work hard, and I think he just respects that. And I respect him. He’s a great coach, Hall of Fame coach. And, yeah, I love him, too.”

The Patriots rest in the cellar of the AFC East, but with a 4-4 record on the season, playoff hopes are still alive for Bill Belichick and company. So as the team prepares for a Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, fans and fantasy football managers everywhere should expect to see a lot of Rhamondre Stevenson.