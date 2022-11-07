Rhamondre Stevenson gives a humorous response about one-handed catches

FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was responsible for much of the production from the offense in Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The offense only had 203 total yards, with Stevenson rushing for 60 of them on 15 carries and adding 10 receiving yards on three receptions. He was also the only player on offense to score a touchdown, but he did it in a flashy way.

After Jonathan Jones’ blocked punt set the Patriots up at the Colts’ 3-yard line, Stevenson ran out of the backfield as a receiver and ran a perfectly executed out route, allowing Mac Jones to throw a clean pass to him for the score. Stevenson made it a bit more difficult though than he should’ve, sticking out just his right arm to make the one-handed grab.

As Stevenson continues to grow as a receiver, he’s learned that there’s maybe some things he shouldn’t do.

“I think I’m done with that now. I think I need to use two hands,” Stevenson said joking about his one-handed touchdown grab. “We got six on that play.”

Rhamondre Stevenson had a lot more on his hands than usual though on Sunday. Damien Harris missed his second game of the season due to an illness and even though J.J. Taylor was signed to the active roster, Stevenson was dealt with another high workload on Sunday.

If Stevenson were dealt this load a year ago, he said he likely wouldn’t be able to handle it before he got into better shape entering Year 2.

“Not really worried about that,” Stevenson said when asked about his increased workload. “Trying to go into the bye and learn more as the second half of the season is a grind going into November football. And coming back stronger.”

Obviously, Stevenson’s increased workload is a sign that he’s playing well. Last season, he showed promise as a runner. This year, he’s grown exponentially in the passing game as both a receiver and a pass-blocker. He had four receptions in Week 6 before catching a total of 15 passes in Weeks 7 and 8.

The Colts certainly made note of Stevenson’s growth as a receiver, sending doubles at him throughout the game. He took it as a sign of respect.

“On third downs I saw the bracket they had on me,” Rhamondre Stevenson said. “That means I have to go that much harder. It’s not disrespectful. They watched film and they saw that I caught a few balls out of the backfield last week and they tried to limit that.”

Stevenson will look to help propel the Patriots’ offense to a better performance following their Week 10 bye. They’ll play again on Nov. 20 when they host the New York Jets.