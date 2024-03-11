The New England Patriots enter a new franchise era after parting ways with former head coach Bill Belichick. Moreover, New England made a decisive NFL Free Agency move to bolster their running game with ex-Commanders running back Antonio Gibson.
Patriots bolster rushing depth with productive RB
After spending four seasons with the Commanders, Antonio Gibson is signing with the Patriots, per Ian Rapoport. The details of the deal have not been revealed yet. Nevertheless, Gibson should be a supportive addition to New England's offense.
Gibson's best year came in 2021 when he rushed for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns on 258 carries in 16 games with the Commanders. He did not have as productive a season in 2023, amassing 265 yards and one TD. However, he only carried the ball 65 times. Gibson could take a step forward with his new opportunity.
Ezekiel Elliot led the Patriots' 2023 rushing attack along with Rhamondre Stevenson. Elliot ran for 642 total yards and 3 TDs, while Stevenson accumulated 619 yards and 4 TDs. Adding Gibson to the rotation should bode well for New England, considering their subpar offensive performance.
The Patriots finished the regular season with a record of 4-13 and failed to make the NFL Playoffs. As a result, the team decided it was time to part ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick. In January 2024, New England hired Jerod Mayo as the team's next leader.
Shortly after, the team named Alex Van Pelt its next offensive coordinator. It will be interesting to see how the Patriots' leadership continues to restructure the roster as NFL Free Agency gets underway.