The Miami Dolphins will close the 2025 NFL season shorthanded. Two of their most important offensive players are sidelined with injuries for the regular-season finale against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

The Dolphins are not expected to have running back De’Von Achane or wide receiver Jaylen Waddle available against New England, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Achane is dealing with another injury and did not practice during the week. Waddle, meanwhile, is recovering from a rib injury suffered in Week 17.

The absence of Achane and Waddle significantly reshapes the Dolphins’ offense. Miami enters the finale eliminated from playoff contention. So the Dolphins are using the matchup as an evaluation opportunity for rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers. The rookie will make just his third NFL start. However, it'll be his first on the road, coming against the AFC East champions.

Dolphins will be missing their top threats in their finale

Achane has been the engine of Miami’s offense throughout the season. He leads the team with 1,350 rushing yards and also tops the Dolphins in receptions with 67, serving as both a primary ball carrier and a critical outlet in the passing game. Waddle, meanwhile, has been Miami’s most productive receiver. He has caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns. His absence denies him a potential 1,000-yard season and removes Ewers’ most reliable perimeter target.

Without their top threats, the Dolphins will lean on a patchwork group of skill players. Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon are expected to handle the bulk of the rushing workload. Veteran Jeff Wilson was also elevated from the practice squad for depth. Wright showed promise earlier this season, including a 100-yard performance against the New York Jets. But now he faces a difficult test against a disciplined New England defense.

The receiving corps will be led by Malik Washington and tight end Greg Dulcich. Neither player has eclipsed 400 receiving yards this season. Miami is also without tight end Darren Waller, who remains on injured reserve, further limiting options for a young quarterback still adjusting to the speed of the professional game. Tyreek Hill has been out for the season for a while.