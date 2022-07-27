The man who called Patriots’ offensive plays at practice after offseason of intrigue

The New England Patriots are entering next season with some uncertainty in one key spot. They have not yet named a true play caller for next season. As Mac Jones looks to improve in his second year in the NFL, Bill Belichick has not yet determined who will be the coach calling the plays for him.

New England is open to trying out plenty of coaches to find the right fit. According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, it was Matt Patricia who called plays for the Patriots offense. He got good reviews from the players, who said that his knowledge of defenses helped them understand what the opposition is looking to do against them.

3. Matt Patricia was your play caller today. Players pointed out that Patricia brings all that defensive knowledge to the table and let's them see, as Trent Brown said, "the who, what, when, where and why" of how a defense thinks and wants to play. https://t.co/iTHSNID9vW — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 27, 2022

Patricia would have perhaps been the last guess of who would be calling Patriots plays as they go through training camp. Not only is his area of expertise defense but his failed stint as Detroit Lions head coach put his abilities in serious doubt.

Yet, Belichick has trusted his former defensive coordinator with play-calling duties in practice as New England eyes a return to the playoffs. He was considered a candidate for the role earlier in the offseason and has seemingly done a solid job so far. Joe Judge, who was just fired by the New York Giants for likewise failing as a head coach, is another candidate.

Belichick has remained unclear about who will be the Patriots’ real play caller. The veteran head coach has made it sound like New England could tackle it by committee. The bigger issue may be the personnel the team has for Jones, as the receiving core around him is less than ideal.