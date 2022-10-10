Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady isn’t exactly happy with the current state of the NFL. So much so, that the GOAT recently claimed that there’s a lot of “bad football” that’s being played around the league.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux isn’t on the same page with TB, though. According to the 27-year-old, he doesn’t agree with Brady’s hot take, particularly after the Pats destroyed the Detroit Lions in their Week 5 matchup, 29-0 (via Zack Cox of NESN):

“I was just laughing at Tom the other day,” Godchaux said. “He made the joke about there’s a lot of bad football in the league. I wouldn’t say that, but there’s a lot of teams that are 2-3, 3-2. The Giants just beat the Packers (on Sunday). There’s a lot of football left, man. There’s what, 11 games left? We haven’t even gotten halfway through the season.”

While Godchaux does have a point, it’s also hard to completely disagree with the great Tom Brady here. There have been a lot of great games early in the season, but there also has been a handful of forgettable matchups to open the campaign.

As Godchaux argues, however, there’s still a lot of football to be played. For their part, the Patriots improved to 2-3 following their demolition job on the Lions, and the New England DT is adamant that his team can still make a lot of noise this season:

“There’s a lot of people like, ‘Oh, we’re counting you guys out,’” said Godchaux. “I don’t really care what anybody says, but how can you say that when there’s a lot of football left? There’s 11 games left. We’re 2-3, got a great opponent next week in the Cleveland Browns who are playing great football. It’s a long season. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

It would have been much easier for Godchaux and Co. if Brady was still repping the colors of the Patriots. Then again, TB12 is dealing with his own issues with the Buccaneers right now, who themselves haven’t produced their best football out of the gates.