Tom Brady expressed his pain and grief over the shocking passing of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett. Brady and Mallett were teammates with the New England Patriots, who drafted the Arkansas football star in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

News of Mallett's death spread like wildfire on Tuesday. According to reports, he drowned in a beach in Florida and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. In the latest updates regarding the tragedy, Mallett apparently “passed away after being caught in a rip current with a group of 9 to 12 other people,” per Luke Matheson Deltaplex News.

“Sources in Destin, Florida tell Deltaplex News that all others made it to safety, however, Mallett began struggling and ultimately went under water,” Matheson further reported.

After hearing of Mallett's untimely death, Brady took to Instagram to share his prayers and sympathies for the Mallett family. The recently retired NFL icon also honored his former teammate, saying that the world lost a “great man.”

“We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight,” Brady wrote along with a photo of him and Mallett during their time together with the Patriots.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tom Brady on Ryan Mallett's passing: "We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight." #Patriots #Arkansas pic.twitter.com/u84YMixLKR — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) June 28, 2023

Aside from Tom, Brady, several members of the Patriots also paid tribute to Ryan Mallett, including Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick. On Twitter, Edelman said it's a “tough one to swallow” as he still couldn't believe what happened.

Belichick, for his part, released a statement and shared that he's “extremely saddened” by the tragic passing.

Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/3Yz2U6F8Yd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

Mallet played for the Patriots from 2011 until 2013, at one point serving as Brady's backup QB in New England. He would later play for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He was 35 at the time of his passing.