Tragedy has struck the world of football, as it's been reported that former Arkansas football star and ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallet has died in Florida due to drowning, per Luke Matheson of Deltaplex News.

“Deltaplex News has confirmed through multiple sources that White Hall head football coach and former Arkansas Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett has drowned in Florida. Multiple sources tell Deltaplex News that Mallett was transported to a Florida hospital from a beach. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Ryan Mallett entered the NFL in 2011 when the New England Patriots took him in the third round (74th overall) of that same year's draft. The Patriots then signed him to a four-year deal worth $2.94 million. The following year, he appeared in four games and passed for 17 yards on 1-of-4 completions.

In 2014, the Pats traded him to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. It was with the Texans that Ryan Mallett saw the most action on the field with any of the teams he played for in the NFL. Mallett appeared in nine games for Houston and passed for 222 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions. His last stop in the NFL was with the Baltimore Ravens, who inked him to a two-year deal in 2015 after the Texans released him.

Ryan Mallett also had a sparkling career in college, which started with the Michigan Wolverines and concluded with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2010. In two seasons at Arkansas, Mallett passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. He was named the 2010 Premier Player of College Football Trophy Winner and was on two All-SEC second teams during his time with the Razorbacks.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ryan Mallett.