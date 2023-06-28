Unfortunate events like Ryan Mallett's death can bring a whole community together. The 35-year-old quarterback for Arkansas football, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens died in a horrific drowning accident. Teammates, the likes of JJ Watt, Julian Edelman, and James White came together to express their condolences to the family.

Patriots and Texans react to Ryan Mallett's death

Ryan Mallett played a backup quarterback role for the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. A relationship with Julian Edelman was inevitable as they needed to be in sync during their years of playing. The former Patriots player was understandably in shock as he showed some love to his ex-teammate on Twitter.

“Tough one to swallow. Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallett,” Julian Edelman wrote.

Tough one to swallow. Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallet pic.twitter.com/iDfTvtyFnh — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 27, 2023

James White was also part of the New England Patriots dynasty and never forgot about his teammate. The former running back for Bill Belichick went posted about his old friend and his passing on social media as well.

“Rest in peace, Ryan Mallet! Gone way too soon, sending my condolences to his family!” James White declared.

Rest in peace Ryan Mallet! Gone way too soon, sending my condolences to his family !❤️ — James White (@SweetFeet_White) June 27, 2023

The New England Patriots lost a great soul and a key asset to their dynasty. Ryan Mallett always had a family with the team and even they expressed their condolences.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates, and all who are mourning his loss,” they posted.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

Ryan Mallett also found a home with the Houston Texans. He played alongside their star JJ Watt. The retired player was also in shock with the news and gave his deepest sympathies to his family.

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother,” JJ Watt wrote.

Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2023

It is unfortunate to see our favorite players suffer an incident that caused their lives. Ryan Mallett and his legacy will always live on.